Working in в MGTimes
Working in escort services is a conscious choice of every girl. It isa good opportunity for you to get a high-paying job, start a new life,fill it with cool acquaintances, bright trips and unforgettableemotions. The MGTimes agency helps beautiful model girls to becomereal muses of rich patrons. They are willing to pay money for pleasantcompany and joint leisure.
Working in our agency
Why should you work with us?
01
You can meet your soulmate
02
We guarantee you complete safety
03
We do not place the information in the public domain
04
High salary + bonuses
05
The ability to travel all over the world
Agency
Young beautiful girls
MGTimes
Working in our escort agency is a destiny for the elite, who arewaiting for yachts, exclusive private events, trips to differentcountries. If you have a dream to get a prestigious job thatbrings pleasure and dating with successful men, we invite you tothe casting to escort. Vacancies are open in MGTimes. It isquite possible you will become the escort model whom all thedoors to the world of chic life are open.
Our requirements
To be the model in our agency you should necessarily have:
- Height from 164 cm
- Positive attitude
- Well-groomed appearance
- The ability to maintain a conversation
- Age from 18 years
You will have the advantages, if you:
- Know foreign languages
- Take part in beauty contests
- Have open US visas
- Participate in photo shoots for magazines
Models
Below you can see profiles of beautiful girl to convey their beauty, femininity and elegance.
Vika
Height: 165
Weight: 52
Age: 25
Ameli
Height: 167
Weight: 49
Age: 27
Elisa
Height: 172
Weight: 52
Age: 28
Ingma
Height: 174
Weight: 52
Age: 27
Marina
Height: 175
Weight: 52
Age: 27
Lilia
Height: 173
Weight: 47
Age: 22
Ylia
Height: 175
Weight: 54
Age: 27
Ely
Height: 170
Weight: 50
Age: 27
Olga
Height: 165
Weight: 47
Age: 20
Nicol
Height: 170
Weight: 51
Age: 27
Monika
Height: 169
Weight: 55
Age: 24
Mia
Height: 168
Weight: 45
Age: 25
Lera
Height: 172
Weight: 46
Age: 22
Kristina
Height: 175
Weight: 50
Age: 23
Karina
Height: 172
Weight: 46
Age: 21
Vika
Height: 172
Weight: 52
Age: 27
Lera
Height: 175
Weight: 50
Age: 23
Yliana
Height: 165
Weight: 52
Age: 25
Katy
Height: 166
Weight: 52
Age: 22
Sofia
Height: 165
Weight: 52
Age: 23
Vera
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Liya
Height: 177
Weight: 48
Age: 26
Oriana
Height: 174
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Alla
Height: 177
Weight: 48
Age: 24
Kristina
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Any
Height: 166
Weight: 48
Age: 23
Angelina
Height: 170
Weight: 49
Age: 22
Emma
Height: 171
Weight: 56
Age: 23
Zhasmin
Height: 172
Weight: 55
Age: 21
Roksana
Height: 177
Weight: 48
Age: 21
Elya
Height: 178
Weight: 50
Age: 20
Sara
Height: 173
Weight: 53
Age: 23
Elina
Height: 175
Weight: 55
Age: 23
Elza
Height: 178
Weight: 48
Age: 24
Kristi
Height: 177
Weight: 49
Age: 22
Mia
Height: 176
Weight: 55
Age: 22
Diana
Height: 176
Weight: 52
Age: 27
Erina
Height: 173
Weight: 48
Age: 24
Kelli
Height: 172
Weight: 50
Age: 23
Elisa
Height: 178
Weight: 48
Age: 23
Liza
Height: 172
Weight: 51
Age: 26
Zara
Height: 178
Weight: 48
Age: 22
Rita
Height: 174
Weight: 46
Age: 22
Iri
Height: 174
Weight: 51
Age: 19
Sara
Height: 178
Weight: 48
Age: 24
Lara
Height: 171
Weight: 49
Age: 22
Elia
Height: 178
Weight: 48
Age: 20
Melise
Height: 177
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Lucia
Height: 170
Weight: 54
Age: 20
Elvira
Height: 171
Weight: 47
Age: 22
Lola
Height: 172
Weight: 52
Age: 23
Arisha
Height: 172
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Alina
Height: 177
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Kira
Height: 174
Weight: 54
Age: 23
Julia
Height: 172
Weight: 49
Age: 20
Lolita
Height: 172
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Olga
Height: 177
Weight: 48
Age: 22
Victoria
Height: 175
Weight: 49
Age: 24
Elena
Height: 177
Weight: 49
Age: 27
Marie
Height: 176
Weight: 48
Age: 23
Marina
Height: 176
Weight: 47
Age: 19
Adele
Height: 173
Weight: 48
Age: 24
Alice
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 24
Olga
Height: 170
Weight: 49
Age: 21
Sonya
Height: 178
Weight: 48
Age: 20
Elia
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Anna
Height: 174
Weight: 49
Age: 19
Nata
Height: 173
Weight: 51
Age: 20
Alisa
Height: 170
Weight: 46
Age: 21
Katrin
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Christina
Height: 177
Weight: 48
Age: 20
Nika
Height: 171
Weight: 51
Age: 22
Louise
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Eva
Height: 171
Weight: 49
Age: 22
Asya
Height: 177
Weight: 47
Age: 21
Lucia
Height: 177
Weight: 48
Age: 26
Lily
Height: 175
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Catherine
Height: 172
Weight: 51
Age: 21
Alice
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Pauline
Height: 173
Weight: 51
Age: 22
Irina
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Victoria
Height: 178
Weight: 50
Age: 21
Amy
Height: 176
Weight: 48
Age: 23
Alyona
Height: 171
Weight: 52
Age: 23
Kira
Height: 176
Weight: 50
Age: 21
Elvira
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Alisha
Height: 170
Weight: 50
Age: 20
Laura
Height: 170
Weight: 49
Age: 21
Rumia
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Karina
Height: 171
Weight: 51
Age: 21
Yana
Height: 170
Weight: 47
Age: 21
Emily
Height: 171
Weight: 52
Age: 19
Ruby
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Ely
Height: 174
Weight: 48
Age: 20
Louise
Height: 171
Weight: 48
Age: 22
Valeria
Height: 170
Weight: 51
Age: 23
Polina
Height: 179
Weight: 52
Age: 23
Layla
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 22
Lisa
Height: 169
Weight: 55
Age: 21
Sara
Height: 170
Weight: 51
Age: 21
Bianca
Height: 168
Weight: 53
Age: 22
Alina
Height: 169
Weight: 49
Age: 19
Amelia
Height: 183
Weight: 48
Age: 21
Gabi
Height: 168
Weight: 49
Age: 22
Alice
Height: 177
Weight: 52
Age: 21
Rita
Height: 170
Weight: 51
Age: 21
Lola
Height: 173
Weight: 50
Age: 27
Ira
Height: 169
Weight: 52
Age: 21
Emmy
Height: 173
Weight: 48
Age: 21
Arina
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Stasya
Height: 168
Weight: 51
Age: 19
Lia
Height: 168
Weight: 51
Age: 21
Elvira
Height: 170
Weight: 48
Age: 22
Molly
Height: 171
Weight: 49
Age: 25
Mary
Height: 171
Weight: 50
Age: 23
Lara
Height: 177
Weight: 52
Age: 21
Valentina
Height: 173
Weight: 47
Age: 21
Svetlana
Height: 177
Weight: 50
Age: 21
Liana
Height: 173
Weight: 48
Age: 22
Julia
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 21
Nika
Height: 170
Weight: 54
Age: 24
Melisa
Height: 177
Weight: 49
Age: 23
Mary
Height: 176
Weight: 49
Age: 21
Lika
Height: 179
Weight: 56
Age: 26
Elyssa
Height: 179
Weight: 50
Age: 22
Monica
Height: 171
Weight: 48
Age: 23
Mia
Height: 168
Weight: 49
Age: 24
Dasha
Height: 177
Weight: 49
Age: 21
Maria
Height: 170
Weight: 48
Age: 21
Julia
Height: 176
Weight: 52
Age: 23
Anessa
Height: 176
Weight: 54
Age: 23
Olya
Height: 177
Weight: 49
Age: 25
Lola
Height: 167
Weight: 46
Age: 19
Advantages
Advantages of working in our elite escort agency
There are a lot of wealthy men in Dubai who need women for VIP escort at various events. Working at the MGTimes agency isassociated with many advantages:
Regular dating with successful men and a chance to find your soul mate.
Guarantee of complete security and confidentiality. Profiles of our models are only in private access.
High level of remuneration.
The opportunity to develop, travel, reach new heights.
Elite escort
Requirements
Requirements for girls
Our agency works with rich men who are used to get everything out of life. Therefore, they will not be confused by the high cost of services. Are you interested in a high-paying job?
Your advantages will be proficiency in foreign languages, availability of an open American visa, participation in beauty contests and other high-quality media projects. We invite beautiful, smart and liberated girls to the casting at MGTimes. Take an important step in your life, and tomorrow it will change for the better.
Your advantages will be proficiency in foreign languages, availability of an open American visa, participation in beauty contests and other high-quality media projects. We invite beautiful, smart and liberated girls to the casting at MGTimes. Take an important step in your life, and tomorrow it will change for the better.