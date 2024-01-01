Romantic escort meetings
You can select a girl in our agency who meets your preferences for naturalness, age, and physical characteristics. All of our escort models are gorgeous, seductive, friendly, and intelligent. They will make your vacation really enjoyable.
From 1300$
Parties in Dubai
Parties in Dubai will acquire a special atmosphere if beautiful and cheerful models are present, especially if the parties are organized by specialists from an escort service agency. Young bright girls can decorate any event. They will be happy to accompany a man to an event, be it a party in a club, an exciting holiday on a yacht or a villa near the pool.
From 1000$
Travel support
If you need a well-groomed and attractive girl for a business or leisure trip anywhere in the world, our agency will select one for you. She will share with you all of her impressions and happy feelings.
From 2000$
Accompanying to restaurants, museums, theaters
We pick a lovely and alluring young lady for your enjoyment. Romantic dining out, a trip to the theater, or a day of culture in a museum. Each escort model is polite, educated, and knowledgeable about manners.
From 800$
Girls for relationships
The decision of a girl for a client's relationship is one that our agency takes very carefully. Only a personalized approach is employed, taking into account all of your preferences and criteria. We will pick up a girl who has never been an escort and who you can get along with romantically and easily.
From 5000$
Promo models at the exhibition
Promo models are young women and men with model-like appearances. They assist with a presentation or exposition and tell attendees of the location of the stand and any current deals for the promoted business. Our agency's models may positively represent your goods and draw people to your business's booth.
From 800$
Party models
Your event will have a unique ambiance thanks to gorgeous models! Party models or models for events are the ones that get the party started and set the right mood for the occasion. The success of successful men—businessmen, artists, politicians, and athletes—is highlighted by beautiful ladies. They improve the event's standing.
From 800$
Hostess
The hostess is the face of any events you host; she is the person guests initially interact with. Our hostesses have knowledge, superb etiquette, professional speaking, a lovely smile, and a model-like look. They know how to interact with visitors and are skilled in the nuances of etiquette.
From 800$
Interpreters of model appearance
You may contact clients and business partners abroad with their assistance. The translator at the exhibition stands out not only for her exceptional command of a foreign language but also for the presence of other crucial traits including a broad viewpoint, clear speech, and the capacity to act appropriately under pressure.
From 800$
Models for filming
For the production of videos, promotional materials, periodicals, and catalogs. Skilled actors will portray the topic and feel of the story you have created to the fullest extent.
From 800$
Transfer
Transport for you and your visitors in luxury vehicles with a dedicated driver in Dubai.
From 800$
Models for private events
For any occasion, a company will be selected. You will appear more professional when you are with an educated, affluent girl in front of visitors, coworkers, or business partners.
From 800$
Yacht parties
An event on a yacht will become much brighter and more enjoyable if a beautiful young woman of model appearance is nearby. Our agency offers the services of such girls who can become a man’s companion for any time. These are VIP escort girls who can keep a conversation going about anything and lift your spirits. Our specialists will also take care of all organizational issues related to your vacation.
From 1300$
Villa parties
The party is the epitome of luxury, style and incredible fun. And if it is accompanied by elite models, it turns from an ordinary event into an unforgettable event, shrouded in magic and pomp. A private party in a villa with models provides the opportunity to plunge into a world of limitless entertainment and pleasure. The cottage, surrounded by natural beauty, provides the perfect backdrop for this special occasion.
From 2300$
Pool Parties
A pool party will become sparkling if a bright girl from our escort agency is present. She can make the holiday enchanting and make you forget about everyday worries. The agency carefully selects models and practices an individual approach to each client. We offer VIP model services with such advantages as:
From 2000$
Private parties
When arranging a quiet evening to relax after a major transaction, many men strive to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of relaxation, and VIP escort models help them with this. Therefore, private parties are exceptional events intended for a limited number of guests by invitation, so their organization requires a professional approach, which is provided by our agency.
From 1000$
Services 'MGTIMES'
Our escort agency employs young and beautiful girls who can brighten up any evening. Each of them is a memorable and bright personality. The MGTimes agency puts up not only a high standard of appearance, but also monitors communicative qualities: the ability to present and sell oneself, and also pays great attention to reputation and personal qualities. Our main goal is to make your leisure unforgettable and spectacular in the company of an attractive girl for a vacation in Dubai.
