Tour escort service agency conducts castings and selects only the best participants. Their main advantages include:

excellent knowledge of etiquette;

sophistication;

the ability to quickly adapt to an unfamiliar society;

spectacular appearance.

Escorting VIP models increases a man's prestige in the eyes of others. He feels more confident, relaxed, and a party on a yacht in Dubai turns into a real fairy tale. Our beauties can dance well, speak foreign languages, and communicate with their companions on a variety of topics. You will not regret taking such a companion on a yacht charter to Dubai! She will make your vacation extraordinary and unforgettable.

You can rent a girl on a yacht in full accordance with your preferences. Our models are wonderful actresses who can talentedly play the role of a friend, lover, company employee or even a servant.

Men who are accompanied by a charismatic and educated beauty gain strength for new achievements. After such a yacht party, Dubai will seem like the most attractive holiday destination in the world.

Our elite escort agency values ​​its reputation and never lets its clients down. We take into account all their wishes and apply an individual approach to both the selection of beauties and the event as a whole. The customer will be accompanied by a model who will not spoil the holiday with whims or exorbitant demands. What could be better than a cheerful companion who is not preoccupied with everyday problems?

We understand that only men of high social status can pay for expensive escort services. And we do everything to make parties on a yacht with agency models enchanting for them. Our specialists will completely organize VIP events in Dubai with models and provide different types of girls for it, so that none of those present will be bored.