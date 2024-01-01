Home
    • Travel support

    If you need a well-groomed and attractive girl for a business or leisure trip anywhere in the world, our agency will select one for you. She will share with you all of her impressions and happy feelings.

    From 2000$
    VIP escort for travel in Dubai - Mgtimes

    Every man wants women's attention, regardless of rank, age, or amount of money. With a young, stunning lady with model looks from the MGTimes escort agency, it is possible to have amazing experiences and intense feelings when traversing the world or on work travels. We vouch for the fact that all guys will be vying for your companion's undivided attention.

    Elite travel escort services are offered by MGTimes completely discreetly. You can locate the most opulent travel support models in our unique inventory. They all will meet a successful man's wants, pay attention to his standing, and share his hobbies.

    How to choose a companion for an unforgettable trip?

    Going on a business or holiday alone is not a good idea. Whether you have international business discussions, a trip, or just want to have a wonderful weekend, bring a stunning woman with you. She should have a perfect body. During vacations, she would get more cheerful every minute. Our women are aware of the true art that is VIP escort. It enables a successful guy to highlight his stability while he is at rest, when working or negotiating, or when he is out socializing. At a high cost, an escort girl can be ordered at any time (overnight or longer) for travel within the country or overseas.

    On accompanied travels, the catalog features the top models. They are handsome, bright, well-educated, and well-groomed. They are fluent in other languages and are aware of the conventions of high society.

    The elite escort agency "MGTimes" provides each client with a broad selection of fashionable models for outings who have the best model credentials and appearances. They are beauty pageant competitors, athletes, and winners in addition to being well-known figures in the television and film industries and owners of flashy magazine covers. You must thus bring a great travel companion with you. She will travel with all of her passion, love, and kindness. Get in touch with the MGTimes escort agency; we can teach you how to spruce up your downtime.

    The best models are presented in the catalog for accompanying on trips:

    • They are educated;
    • Intelligent;
    • Well-groomed,
    • Attractive.
    • They know foreign languages and rules of etiquette and behavior in high society.

    Additional services

    Romantic escort meetings
    You can select a girl in our agency who meets your preferences for naturalness, age, and physical characteristics. All of our escort models are gorgeous, seductive, friendly, and intelligent. They will make your vacation really enjoyable.
    More information
    Parties in Dubai
    Parties in Dubai will acquire a special atmosphere if beautiful and cheerful models are present, especially if the parties are organized by specialists from an escort service agency. Young bright girls can decorate any event. They will be happy to accompany a man to an event, be it a party in a club, an exciting holiday on a yacht or a villa near the pool.
    More information
    Travel support
    If you need a well-groomed and attractive girl for a business or leisure trip anywhere in the world, our agency will select one for you. She will share with you all of her impressions and happy feelings.
    More information
    Accompanying to restaurants, museums, theaters
    We pick a lovely and alluring young lady for your enjoyment. Romantic dining out, a trip to the theater, or a day of culture in a museum. Each escort model is polite, educated, and knowledgeable about manners.
    More information
    Girls for relationships
    The decision of a girl for a client's relationship is one that our agency takes very carefully. Only a personalized approach is employed, taking into account all of your preferences and criteria. We will pick up a girl who has never been an escort and who you can get along with romantically and easily.
    More information
    Promo models at the exhibition
    Promo models are young women and men with model-like appearances. They assist with a presentation or exposition and tell attendees of the location of the stand and any current deals for the promoted business. Our agency's models may positively represent your goods and draw people to your business's booth.
    More information
    Party models
    Your event will have a unique ambiance thanks to gorgeous models! Party models or models for events are the ones that get the party started and set the right mood for the occasion. The success of successful men—businessmen, artists, politicians, and athletes—is highlighted by beautiful ladies. They improve the event's standing.
    More information
    Hostess
    The hostess is the face of any events you host; she is the person guests initially interact with. Our hostesses have knowledge, superb etiquette, professional speaking, a lovely smile, and a model-like look. They know how to interact with visitors and are skilled in the nuances of etiquette.
    More information
    Interpreters of model appearance
    You may contact clients and business partners abroad with their assistance. The translator at the exhibition stands out not only for her exceptional command of a foreign language but also for the presence of other crucial traits including a broad viewpoint, clear speech, and the capacity to act appropriately under pressure.
    More information
    Models for filming
    For the production of videos, promotional materials, periodicals, and catalogs. Skilled actors will portray the topic and feel of the story you have created to the fullest extent.
    More information
    Transfer
    Transport for you and your visitors in luxury vehicles with a dedicated driver in Dubai.
    More information
    Models for private events
    For any occasion, a company will be selected. You will appear more professional when you are with an educated, affluent girl in front of visitors, coworkers, or business partners.
    More information
    Yacht parties
    An event on a yacht will become much brighter and more enjoyable if a beautiful young woman of model appearance is nearby. Our agency offers the services of such girls who can become a man’s companion for any time. These are VIP escort girls who can keep a conversation going about anything and lift your spirits. Our specialists will also take care of all organizational issues related to your vacation.
    More information
    Villa parties
    The party is the epitome of luxury, style and incredible fun. And if it is accompanied by elite models, it turns from an ordinary event into an unforgettable event, shrouded in magic and pomp. A private party in a villa with models provides the opportunity to plunge into a world of limitless entertainment and pleasure. The cottage, surrounded by natural beauty, provides the perfect backdrop for this special occasion.
    More information
    Pool Parties
    A pool party will become sparkling if a bright girl from our escort agency is present. She can make the holiday enchanting and make you forget about everyday worries. The agency carefully selects models and practices an individual approach to each client. We offer VIP model services with such advantages as:
    More information
    Private parties
    When arranging a quiet evening to relax after a major transaction, many men strive to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of relaxation, and VIP escort models help them with this. Therefore, private parties are exceptional events intended for a limited number of guests by invitation, so their organization requires a professional approach, which is provided by our agency.
    More information
