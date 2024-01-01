Lolita

Height: 172 Weight: 49 Age: 23

About me

I am a juicy, sweet, pretty girl with appetizing forms. I am used to being the best in bed with a man. VIP accompaniment is an entertainment for me and I get great pleasure from it. I'm very passionate but at the same time gentle, so I'll not only give pleasure but also distract from everyday worries. I'm sure I'll be able to brighten up your time with a nice conversation or during an active holiday, evaluate your hobbies or accompany you to a business meeting. Furthermore, I know several foreign languages well, so we will be able to understand each other. VIP escort will fulfill any of your desires. You can use the service in our agency. Waiting for you!

From 1000$

Invite a model