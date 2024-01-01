Elina

Height: 175 Weight: 55 Age: 23

About me

I am a burning brunette who offers escort services to successful men. At the same time guarantee the ability to behave in public and give pleasure in bed. I have not been in an escort agency for long, but my interest in erotica and erudition allowed me to get into the work and find pleasure in it that I want to share. My hobby is pole dancing, so I can please a man with the erotic art of pole dancing and striptease. In addition, I study English and am already quite proficient in it. Elite escort models must have higher education to keep the conversation going under any circumstances, and I am no exception. Contact the manager to book an appointment with me.

From 1000$

Invite a model