Louise

Height: 171 Weight: 48 Age: 22

About me

I am a spectacular girl who easily finds a common language with people, wants to meet men, and gives them positivity. Order a VIP escort to spend an unforgettable time in the company of a sexy girl or appear at any event with a beauty who knows how to present themselves in society. I love sports and often go to the fitness room, so I am proud of my figure with a thin waist and perfect curves. My body will look great in a luxurious dress and in a mini bikini. But not only my appearance is my virtue. The services of an elite escort include the ability to maintain a conversation in my native Russian and English, impeccable manners, and knowledge of comfortable places for meetings where we can spend time..

From 1000$

Invite a model