Polina

Height: 179 Weight: 52 Age: 23

About me

If you prefer an elite holiday in the company of a beautiful and intelligent girl, then I am the girl escort, which will brighten up any pastime and give an unforgettable experience. I love to travel and sunbathe, and I am a successful man who reciprocates due to his perfect figure, pretty face, and comfortable character. I know several languages, graduated from a higher education institution, and am interested in a variety of information to support a conversation with a man and his surroundings. Beautiful escort girls are ideal for escorting to corporate and business meetings or events. After all, like me, they are charismatic, friendly, and persuasive in their ability to communicate.

From 1000$

Invite a model