Marina

Height: 175 Weight: 52 Age: 27

About me

A young and very beautiful expensive escort girl with plump lips. I have an erotic figure with a slim waist and sexy hips. My passionate nature will add emotions to our communication and make the meeting unforgettable. I love new acquaintances, quickly find common topics, sociable, sweet. Well-groomed and very attentive to the preferences of men. I will put a pleasant company and support conversation.

From 1000$

Invite a model