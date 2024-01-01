Nata

Height: 173 Weight: 51 Age: 20

About me

I am a nice and pleasant girl in communication. I give unforgettable emotions and brighten the leisure to a generous man as a girl for escort. I have a higher education and knowledge of English, so I will gladly support any topic of conversation. I have a model appearance, soft and gentle nature. I prefer a rest in an elite restaurant or a cozy evening in a luxury hotel room. With great pleasure, I will keep you company or organize a pleasant leisure. I am fond of literature and read a lot, actively engaged in my body to keep it in shape. You can easily hire a girl escort, contacting the manager of the agency to brighten up the day and get a lot of pleasure.

From 1000$

Invite a model