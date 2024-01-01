Nicol

Height: 170 Weight: 51 Age: 27

About me

A young and very beautiful elite escort model. I get to know successful men. I have an attractive image with a slim figure with an elastic ass. I am incredibly sensual and sociable. Sincere conversations, an ocean of tenderness, care and affection will create a pleasant atmosphere. My company will give you an exceptionally pleasant experience. I am ideally suited to invite me for a joint vacation.

From 1000$

Invite a model