Lucia

Height: 170 Weight: 54 Age: 20

About me

A meeting with a gorgeous, sexy brunette will remain in your memory as one of the best nights. I am an intelligent, attractive escort girl with smooth black hair, athletic figure, graceful forms, large breasts. I look great in a swimsuit and lace lingerie. I love to relax on the beach, to dine in restaurants, and I will be glad to keep a man company during a yacht ride, at a business event, in a hotel room. I like to spend time with decent, wealthy partners. If you want to spend a weekend with a hot brunette, please contact our agency escort services and our manager will arrange an unforgettable meeting.

From 1000$

Invite a model