Laura

Height: 170 Weight: 49 Age: 21

About me

VIP escort is my favorite activity because I like to relax in fashionable resorts, dine in fine restaurants, travel, and spend time with successful, confident men. I have a brilliant appearance: long brown hair, large breasts, and an ideal figure. I know English and have a good education, that's why I am a pleasant conversationalist. I love to rest in hotels and give men real pleasure, fulfilling their every desire. To learn about the list of escort services, and prices, and to order an elite escort, please contact the manager of our company.

From 1000$

Invite a model