Lilia

Height: 173 Weight: 47 Age: 22

About me

A pretty young girl with beautiful hair and an attractive smile. I have a slim figure with a neat chest and elastic abs. I have a soft romantic disposition and am able to make communication bring only positive impressions. I will meet a man for a pleasant pastime. I meet in elegant and sexy clothes. I really love beautiful underwear and sexy stockings. I can keep you the best company anywhere.

From 1000$

Invite a model