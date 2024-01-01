Melise

Height: 177 Weight: 49 Age: 23

About me

I'm a nice Russian escort girl with a stunning appearance and good taste. I have higher education and the ability to have pleasant small talk. I speak Russian and English. I am worthy to decorate the company of any man. I will be your couple at social events and gala parties. I prefer to visit elite restaurants and to rest in hotels. I am fond of books, shopping, and walking in the evening. To book me as an escort, contact the manager of the company. The agency will organize a pleasant rest with a luxurious lady according to your wishes in the best way.

From 1000$

Invite a model