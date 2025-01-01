Nika

Height: 170 Weight: 54 Age: 24

About me

Luxurious girl with wide hips, a Hollywood smile, and enchanting green eyes. I am an elite escort who will bring you unforgettable pleasure. I love to spend time over dinner in a restaurant and then continue the evening in a chic hotel room. My hobby is henna body painting. I prefer communication with handsome and confident men. I study Spanish and English and I am fond of novels. If you are interested in expensive escort services, please contact our agency and our manager will organize a VIP vacation with me.

From 1000$

Invite a model