Nika

Height: 171 Weight: 51 Age: 22

About me

I am a beautiful brunette with a sexy, charming figure and wide hips. I know how to find the same language with different men, that is why I went into escort models. I prefer to rest in elite establishments all over the world, I like to make new and interesting acquaintances. I study Spanish and English, the last one I know very well. I have no higher education, but it is not a hindrance for escort service girls. The main thing is the ability to communicate in high society. If you want to meet me, contact our manager and he will arrange an unforgettable meeting for us.

From 1000$

Invite a model