Melisa

Height: 177 Weight: 49 Age: 23

About me

I am a girl with a good figure, charming, gentle look, and simple and kind character, which provides the services of an elite escort. I love romantic settings for two with champagne in a luxury hotel room. I am fond of comedy and romantic movies and adore traveling. I study Japanese culture, especially the national cuisine. I have no higher education, but I can hold a conversation in any society. If you need an elite girl escort please contact our agency and our manager will arrange a meeting with me.

From 1000$

Invite a model