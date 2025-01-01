Lara

Height: 177 Weight: 52 Age: 21

About me

Hi, my name is Lara. I am a gorgeous blonde with outstanding forms, large elastic breasts, and an attractive ass. I will provide an elegant VIP escort to a business dinner. I will meet you in high heels and in a magnificent flowing dress. Our meeting can become an elite rest, which I will present to a worthy and successful man as a VIP escort. I can keep you company in a game of tennis or be a perfect companion on a date. The manager of our agency will help to organize and provide a wonderful active leisure or dinner at a chic restaurant, which will surely take into account all your wishes to make you satisfied.

From 1000$

Invite a model