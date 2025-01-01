Ira

Height: 169 Weight: 52 Age: 21

About me

I have wide hips and a gorgeous butt, with a narrow waist and beautiful breasts. I was created for those men who prefer an hourglass figure. Book a VIP escort service with us in the agency and I'll be sure to dispel sadness and melancholy and make your vacation fantastic and languid. I'll be in my sexy lingerie waiting for you in a cozy suite with a glass of expensive champagne. Nothing will stop us from experiencing pleasure and reaching the peak of emotional bliss. On our site you can order the services of an elite escort and the manager will be happy to pick up a girl to your liking or you can choose me.

From 1000$

Invite a model