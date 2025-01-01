Ameli

Height: 167 Weight: 49 Age: 27

About me

I am a beautiful and very sexy elite escort girl with a sweet smile. I do pole dancing and I love eroticism. I have delicate manners in dealing with men. I don't care about your age and status, I know how to win you over. I come to the meeting in a chic outfit and high heels. Feminine, gentle, mysterious beauty. You will have only positive emotions after communicating with me.

From 1000$

Invite a model