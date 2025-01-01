Louise

Height: 176 Weight: 49 Age: 23

About me

I'm sure you haven't seen a body as thin as mine before. A gorgeous smile and figure helped me to master modeling and get an excellent experience in this business. I am a nice girl who is into different sciences (like astronomy), and reading scientific books, so you will have something to talk to me about. I have a higher education, I know several foreign languages among which are English, and Spanish. Suitable for escorting models at VIP events, help me to forget about loneliness during a holiday at a hotel or dinner at a restaurant. Have you been looking for a beautiful escort girl for a long time? Hurry up and write to our manager and he will organize a meeting!

From 1000$

Invite a model