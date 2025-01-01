Elvira

Height: 170 Weight: 48 Age: 22

About me

I am beautiful and sweet. Excellent to spend time with a smart and wealthy man. I study psychology at MGIMO, so I can support any topic of conversation and help you relax. Escort girls can be ordered from our agency. The manager will organize the time for you. Time will fly by unnoticed and exciting, leaving a light romantic impression of the meeting with me. As a girl to accompany men, I'll plunge you into pleasure in a chic hotel. Or we can spend a great evening at a dinner party or in an expensive and exotic restaurant. Knowledge of foreign languages will help us to overcome barriers.

From 1000$

Invite a model