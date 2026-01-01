Sveta

Height: 176 Weight: 49 Age: 23

About me

I would love to spend time with a generous and successful man in an expensive, high-end restaurant for a pleasant conversation and light flirting. I'm sure you'll want more, so we can continue the evening in a cozy hotel. Write to our agency and girls for escort with pleasure will present you with pleasure and a magnificent evening. I adore white dry wine and light snacks. I am fond of healthy eating and professionally engaged in massage. I have higher education, I know English and I can hold a conversation. I prefer red lace underwear that highlights the sophistication of my beautiful body, with an outstanding shape that will drive everyone crazy. Our manager will help you rent a girl escort, taking into account all your wishes and preferences.

From 1000$

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