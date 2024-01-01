Today we dive into the shimmering, intriguing world of Dubai escorts through an interview with Diana, a professional escort in Dubai. If you are in doubt about whether to do an escort in Dubai - her story will help you decide.

Diana: "Of course, it was a different world. I came here from Europe, in pursuit of dreams of a better life. In my city it was impossible to find a job with a high salary, where my qualities would be appreciated and two years ago a friend of mine advised me try yourself as a hostess”.

Diana: “After working for about three months as a hostess, I decided to try myself in escort services. I didn’t know if I would be ok, because the work is very specific, but it was an alternative that promised financial stability. I won’t say that it was an easy decision, but at that time it seemed to me the only way out.

Diana: “At first it was a whirlwind. There was glamor, loud parties, luxurious outfits. But behind the scenes, not everything was brilliant. Several times it happened that I was not sure whether I would return to my hotel, because. there was no opportunity to check customers, and there was no talk of permanent ones”

Diana: “Coming to the agency was like a breath of fresh air. It gave me security, a steady income, and some level of respect. The agency acts as a protective shield in this complex world. I already have almost no random clients, a few regular ones and sometimes I can earn extra money as a hostess.

Diana: “I want people to understand that we are not our job. I am an escort, but I am also a girl with my own history, interests and dreams. We deserve respect and understanding, just like everyone else.”

Diana's candid interview sheds light on a reality often hidden behind the glitz of Dubai's escort scene. Her story reminds us that behind the glamour, there are real people, each with their own unique experiences and dreams.